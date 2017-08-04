Man Charged With Killing Woman, Girl In Crystal Lake

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 31-year-old man has been charged with killing a 31-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl Thursday night at a home in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.
Police said, around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Marian Parkway, after receiving a call of a female armed with a knife. Before they arrived, police got another call reporting a man armed with a gun also was in the house.
When police got there, officers found a 31-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl had been shot multiple times. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
A short time later, 31-year-old Ryan Yarber, of Crystal Lake, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
Police have not said how Yarber was related to the victims, or how the victims were related to each other.
The victims’ names have not yet been released.