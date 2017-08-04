Man Charged With Killing Woman, Girl In Crystal Lake

August 4, 2017 7:03 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Crystal Lake, Murder, shooting, Susanna Song

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 31-year-old man has been charged with killing a 31-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl Thursday night at a home in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Police said, around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Marian Parkway, after receiving a call of a female armed with a knife. Before they arrived, police got another call reporting a man armed with a gun also was in the house.

When police got there, officers found a 31-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl had been shot multiple times. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, 31-year-old Ryan Yarber, of Crystal Lake, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Police have not said how Yarber was related to the victims, or how the victims were related to each other.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch