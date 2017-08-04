New To Lollapalooza 2017: Free Roller Rink And Arcade Bar

CHICAGO (CBS) — Something new is skating into Lollapalooza.
To increase the fun and excitement of the four-day festival, Lollapalooza added a free roller rink and arcade bar this year.
Swap your Converse, Doc Martens and other festival footwear for a pair of roller skates at Rock & Rollers located across from the Perry’s Stage near Columbus Drive and Balbo Avenue. Skate rentals are free and the festival offers socks for $3.
And if skating is not for you, why not play some classic arcade games between sets? Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Donkey Kong, Burger Time and more are featuring inside the arcade area – which you can play for FREE! The arcade is located in the same tent as the roller rink.
Bonus? There is a bar serving up cold drinks to keep festival-goers refreshed.
Plus there are tetter-totters right outside the free roller rink, to keep the fun-spirit going.
The four-day festival kicked off Thursday, featuring Muse, Lorde, Wiz Khalifa, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, Migos and more. Lollapalooza runs through Sunday in Grant Park.