LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

New To Lollapalooza 2017: Free Roller Rink And Arcade Bar

August 4, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: Arcade, Lollapalooza, Lollapalooza 2017, Roller Rink

CHICAGO (CBS) — Something new is skating into Lollapalooza.

To increase the fun and excitement of the four-day festival, Lollapalooza added a free roller rink and arcade bar this year.

lollaroller 1 New To Lollapalooza 2017: Free Roller Rink And Arcade Bar

Lollapalooza Rock & Rollers, free roller rink. (WBBM/Shannon Blum)

lollaroller 4 New To Lollapalooza 2017: Free Roller Rink And Arcade Bar

New free roller rink at Lollapalooza. (WBBM/Shannon Blum)

Swap your Converse, Doc Martens and other festival footwear for a pair of roller skates at Rock & Rollers located across from the Perry’s Stage near Columbus Drive and Balbo Avenue. Skate rentals are free and the festival offers socks for $3.

And if skating is not for you, why not play some classic arcade games between sets? Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Donkey Kong, Burger Time and more are featuring inside the arcade area – which you can play for FREE! The arcade is located in the same tent as the roller rink.

lollaarcade 1 New To Lollapalooza 2017: Free Roller Rink And Arcade Bar

New Addition to Lollapalooza 2017: Free Arcade (WBBM/Shannon Blum)

lollaarcade 4 New To Lollapalooza 2017: Free Roller Rink And Arcade Bar

Lollapalooza Arcade (WBBM/Shannon Blum)

lollaarcade 2 New To Lollapalooza 2017: Free Roller Rink And Arcade Bar

Classic arcade game, Donkey Kong, at Lollapalooza (WBBM/Shannon Blum)

Bonus? There is a bar serving up cold drinks to keep festival-goers refreshed.

Plus there are tetter-totters right outside the free roller rink, to keep the fun-spirit going.

lollateeter 2 New To Lollapalooza 2017: Free Roller Rink And Arcade Bar

Teeter totters at Lollapalooza. (WBBM/Shannon Blum)

The four-day festival kicked off Thursday, featuring Muse, Lorde, Wiz Khalifa, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, Migos and more. Lollapalooza runs through Sunday in Grant Park.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch