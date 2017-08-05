9 Shot In Chicago Since Friday Afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least nine people have been wounded in separate shootings across Chicago from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

There have been at least 2,201 people shot in the city so far this year, 380 of them fatally, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The weekend’s latest shooting happened about 5:44 a.m. Saturday in the Southwest Side Gage Park neighborhood, where a 31-year-old man was shot in the neck in the 2500 block of West 50th Street, according to Chicago Police. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital and was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in “grave” condition.

Another man was shot more than four hours earlier in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 29-year-old was sitting inside a vehicle at 1:22 a.m. in an alley off the 4400 block of North Whipple when another car pulled up and someone got out to shoot him in the chest, police said. He drove himself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in serious condition.

About 11:20 p.m. Friday, a 37-year-old man was on a Lawndale neighborhood sidewalk in the 1600 block of South Drake when someone shot him in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and his condition was stabilized, police said.

Just over an hour earlier, shooters opened fire at 10:15 p.m. on a 36-year-old man sitting in a vehicle parked in Gresham’s 7500 block of South Union, police said. He was shot in the shoulder and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

About 8:20 p.m. in Brighton Park, bullets grazed the chest of a 20-year-old man and the neck of a 25-year-old woman in the 2900 block of West 40th Street. They declined treatment, police said.

Just before 8 p.m., a 29-year-old man was sitting in front of an Austin neighborhood home in the 1100 block of North Lockwood when someone walked up and shot him in the back, police said. He was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

About 4:40 p.m., a fight started between two people inside a South Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood business in the 2700 block of West 63rd Street, and it ended outside the business when one of them shot the other, police said. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the side and his condition was stabilized. The male shooter was taken into custody.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 4:20 p.m. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 21-year-old man was walking past a group in the 900 block of North Central Park when one of them grabbed cash from his pocket, police said. When the man ran, someone in the group shot him in the arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)