Hammond Woman Found Dead In Gary’s Marquette Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old woman drowned, and a 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life following rescues in Lake Michigan.
Gary Police say a woman disappeared after walking into the water at Marquette Beach in her street clothes.
Gary police and fire department divers searched for two hours before pulling her dead from the water.
This drowning comes four days after 4-year-old Matthew Ramirez was spotted face-down in Lake Michigan at Warren Dunes State Park. Ramirez was rushed to a Kalamazoo hospital, where CPR restored his breathing.
Neither area had lifeguards on duty.
The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project’s Dave Benjamin says there are fewer shallow sand bar areas this summer.
“There could be drop-offs. A child could just step in water over their head and, if they’re a non-swimmer, they go right under without a sound,” he said.
Benjamin advises hands-on supervision, as well as life vests for children, even if they swim well.
New Buffalo Police rescued a kayaker who fell into the lake and could not get himself out.