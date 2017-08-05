Levine: Maddon Explains Cubs’ Hitting Philosophy

By Bruce Levine —

CHICAGO (CBS) — When hitters fail, and teams like the Chicago Cubs lose, questions about batting philosophy begin to circulate.

In this case, clutch at bats during pressurized moments and situational hitting.

The Cubs are 26-26 in games decided by two runs or less this season. The lack of getting big hits with runners in scoring position has been a thorn in the side of Joe Maddon’s offense all season.

The team has a league worst .228 batting average with two outs and runners in scoring position. In late and close situations, they are hitting at a .224 clip (late and close are plate appearances in the 7th inning or later with the batting team tied, ahead by one, or the tying run at least on deck).

The question of approach came up again the past two games. Young hitters, such as Willson Contreras and Javier Baez, made poor choices in their crucial ninth inning at bats.

On Thursday, Contreras bunted in an attempt to get on base with the team down two runs, a man on base and no outs. Generally, one might say he was acting selfless, and serving as a team player. The problem here, however, is that Contreras had a six RBI game in hand and has been the team’s hottest hitter the past month.

On Friday, Baez swung at three consecutive elevated pitches. With the Cubs trailing by two, Baez struck out in the ninth, while a man was on base and there were zero outs.

Baez hit a 450-foot home run earlier in the game. In this case, swinging from out of his backside was the wrong approach.

Both Baez and Contreras are incredibly talented players who assuredly will learn through these types of trials and tribulations. But these are not the only bad at bats that have shown up lately.

Others are not perfect for sure. The idea is to have a concept before each at bat — a game plan of how to attack each opposing pitcher.

In the wake of these episodes, Maddon is left explaining the team’s coaching concepts to this youthful group.

“Hitting philosophy is mainly an individual thing,” Maddon said. “There is a team concept, but you just can’t clone hitters. As a hitting coach, you have to be able to say the same thing to two different people in different words. I have to be a good enough coach to be able to get my thoughts across so each man understands what you are conveying. I began with the concept. It is individualistic.”

Maddon also got into a general hitting mantra that exists for the organization.

“We have been working hard at having more of a middle approach,” Maddon explained. “As a group, we have been trying to work opposite field with two strikes. We really have been trying to cut down on strikeouts (Cubs are ninth in the National League in this category). The boys do talk a lot about launch angle — getting the ball in the air. There is no slugging on the ground. That’s permeated our topics the last couple of years.”

“Minor league wise, Andy Haines (minor league hitting coordinator) carries pretty much the same message as well. Last year, it all worked pretty well. Right now, some guys are struggling. What that normally means to me is somebody has adjusted to you and now you must adjust back. Right now, everything is slanted toward pitching and defense. The hitter’s side is reactionary. The other side is more proactive I think. Although there are some really good hitters in the game, for the most part, we are seeing strikeouts and homers — guys swinging out of their butts a lot. Most of the game slant to pitching and defense right now.”

Four runs in the first inning on Saturday — off former Cub Edwin Jackson — seem to indicate some of the coaches and players’ hard work may indeed be paying off.