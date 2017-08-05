Chicago
President Trump’s Weekly Address; Democrats’ Weekly Address
President Trump's weekly presidential address, followed by the Democratic response.
Amber Alert Issued For 4 West Lafayette Children
Authorities in Indiana issued an Amber Alert late Friday for four children who allegedly were abducted by their mother from West Lafayette.
Featured Sports
Game-Ending Homer Lifts Red Sox Over White Sox 3-2
The Chicago-Boston matchup went 11 innings.
Levine: Cubs' Kyle Hendricks Better But Hurt By Daniel Murphy In Loss To Nationals
Hendricks allowed three runs -- all on Murphy homers -- in seven innings, matching his longest outing of the season.
Hundreds Of Travelers Stranded Overnight After Storms Cancel Flights
The effects from Thursday night’s thunderstorms were still being felt Friday morning at Midway and O’Hare airports.
Lolla's First Night Ends Early, Due To Storms
Evacuation of Grant Park began around 9:10 p.m. The festival had been slated to end at 10 p.m.
Report: Meteorologists Expect This Fall To Be Much Warmer Than Usual
Meteorologists say that this fall is going to be warmer than usual across the country, due to climate change and a ridging atmosphere.
How To Make Your Very Own Harry Potter-Inspired Butter Beer
Butterbeer is one of the most popular drinks in the wizarding world, but it is even easier to make than you think.
Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Chicago
All the new boozy slushies out there are merely derivatives of the brain freeze inducing frozen Margarita and you can't miss at any of these Chicago spots.
Best Last-Minute Summer Activities For Families In Chicago
You can put a multi-colored exclamation point at the end of summer by capping it with some memorable family activities right in Chicago.
Best Places To Meet New People In Chicago
Chicago offers a profusion of fine options for sociable encounters that may lead to new running partners, drinking buddies, confidantes and playmates.
The Kitchen-Sink Volcano: A Fun Science Experiment For The Whole Family
Best Places To Buy Running Shoes In Chicago
Running is a way of life for some in Chicago and appropriate running shoes are essential. The 5 following stores are the best places to buy running shoes in Chicago.
5 Cities To Visit Before Summer Ends
5 suggested American cities to visit before the last days of summer
Complete Guide To Burning Man
An additional resource to all there is to know about attending this year's Burning Man
America's 5 Most Relaxing Lazy Rivers
Kick back and relax on an inflatable tube at any of the five most relaxing lazy rivers in America
6 Ways To Protect Your Favorite Beach
President Trump’s Weekly Address; Democrats’ Weekly Address
August 5, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under:
Donald Trump
President Trump’s Weekly Address, August 4, 2017
Democrats’ Weekly Address, August 4, 2017:
