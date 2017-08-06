Report: Jay Cutler Agrees To Sign With Dolphins

(CBS) Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler isn’t retired after all.
Cutler has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Dolphins, his media agent confirmed through Twitter. The deal is worth around $10 million, per reports.
The news comes after Miami starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a non-contact left knee injury in Thursday’s practice that may lead to season-ending surgery.
In Miami, Cutler will be reunited with Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who served as the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2015, when Cutler had arguably his best season in Chicago in throwing for 3,659 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 64.6 percent of his passes. The two held a close bond and often praised the each other publicly, a meaningful act on Cutler’s end considering the number of offensive coordinators he didn’t see eye to eye with in his Chicago tenure.
Before agreeing with the Dolphins, Cutler had been set to serve as an analyst for Fox’s football broadcasts.
Cutler has started 139 career games, including 102 with the Bears.