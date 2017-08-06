White Sox Claim Infielder D.J. Peterson Off Waivers From Mariners

(CBS) The White Sox on Sunday claiming infielder D.J. Peterson off waivers from the Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.
The 25-year-old Peterson was hitting .264 with 12 homers, 54 RBIs and 47 run in 103 games at Triple-A Tacoma in Seattle’s system before he was designated for assignment last weekend.
Peterson was taken in the first round at 12th overall in the 2013 amateur draft out of the University of New Mexico. He’s a career .269 hitter across five minor league seasons.
The White Sox’s 40-man roster now sits at 37 players.