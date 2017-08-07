Bears Place Eric Kush On IR, Sign Rookie OL Brandon Greene

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) The Bears have lost their key depth on the offensive line as interior lineman Eric Kush has been placed on injured reserve with a torn hamstring, as coach John Fox announced on Monday.

Kush will have surgery on Tuesday was his season is now officially over. The Bears have signed undrafted rookie Brandon Greene to the roster to take Kush’s place.

Greene, an Alabama product, played a number of roles with the Crimson Tide, most recently serving as a primary blocker at tight end. The Bears list him at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds.

Kush played eight games and made four starts last season, proving to be an important piece after the Bears lost guards Kyle Long and Josh Sitton to injuries.

With Kush now sidelined, the Bears worked center Cody Whitehair in at guard for reps while Hroniss Grasu saw time at center. The team continues to ease Long back from his offseason ankle procedure.

Training camp continues on Tuesday morning at Olivet Nazarene in Bourbonnais. The Bears have their first preseason game on Thursday night at Soldier Field.

