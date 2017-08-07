Cubs Name D.J. Wilson, Jen-Ho Tseng Their Minor Leaguers Of The Month

(CBS) The Cubs named Class-A outfielder D.J. Wilson their minor league player of the month and Triple-A right-hander Jen-Ho Tseng their pitcher of the month for July, they announced Sunday.
The 20-year-old Wilson hit .284 with seven homers and 21 RBIs in 23 games across two levels in July. He’s hitting .242 with eight homers and 37 RBIs in 64 games at Class-A South Bend this year. The Cubs drafted him in the fourth round in 2015.
Tseng, 22, was 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA in five starts in July across two levels. That included a 1.42 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Iowa.
He’s 11-4 with a 2.77 ERA in 120 1/3 innings this season across Double-A and Triple-A this season. His 2.77 ERA is the second-best mark in the Cubs’ minor league system in 2017.
The Cubs signed him as a non-drafted free agent in July 2013.