Person Killed In Fiery Rollover Crash On I-80 In New Lenox

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed in fiery rollover crash Sunday morning on I-80 in southwest suburban New Lenox.
At 10:51 a.m., a male was driving a vehicle west on I-80 at I-355 when he lost control and the vehicle left the roadway struck a fixed object, rolled over into the right ditch and became engulfed in flames, according to Illinois State Police and the Will County coroner’s office.
The driver was killed in the crash, police said. His identity and the make and model of the vehicle remained unknown Sunday evening.
There was no evidence of any passengers in the vehicle, police said.
All westbound lanes of I-80 had reopened as of just after 3 p.m.
The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit is investigating.
