Swedish American Museum To Replace Iconic Water Tower Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly three-and-a-half years after the iconic Swedish flag water tower in Andersonville came down, crews were getting ready to install a replica to replace it.
The original blue and yellow water tower had to come down from the roof of the Swedish American Museum in March 2014, after an extremely cold winter damaged the tank, which sprung a leak.
The museum has been trying to replace it ever since, and raised $165,000 over the past few years to build and erect a new tank.
On Monday, the museum announced a new water tower has been completed, and will be installed on the roof the three-story building at Clark and Foster on Tuesday.
The new tank was assembled in the museum’s parking lot, and will be lifted to the roof using two cranes starting Tuesday morning. Officials said Clark Street would be closed between Foster and Farragut avenues from 7 a.m. until the project is finished.
Anyone who wants to watch the new tank go up has been advised to avoid the east sidewalk of Clark Street, and instead watch from the other side of the street, or from south of Foster and north of Farragut.