Man Critically Wounded In Calumet Heights Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.
Shortly after midnight, the 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of East 95th Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots in his direction, according to Chicago Police.
The man was shot in the back and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
