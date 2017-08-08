5 Wounded In Monday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were wounded in separate shootings Monday across Chicago.

The day’s latest incident happened about 8 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 4700 block of West Lake Street, according to Chicago Police. He took himself to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

About five minutes earlier, a 26-year-old man was shot in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was shot in the left thigh about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Meade, police said. The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was listed in good condition. Additional details on the shooting were not provided.

At 6:36 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the upper right thigh in the 4300 block of West 21st Place, police said. He was taken in good condition to a hospital.

About eight hours earlier, a 35-year-old man was wounded in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side. The victim was standing outside about 10:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Lawler when he “heard shots and felt pain,” police said. He was shot in the right foot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

The day’s first shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood. A 23-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of South King Drive when someone in a white car fired shots, striking him in his chest and legs, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. He was expected to be transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Monday’s shootings followed a weekend in which three people were killed and 27 others wounded in shootings across the city between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

