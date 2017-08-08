Police Shooting, Manhunt On Bishop Ford

CHICAGO (CBS) — Car and train traffic slowed on the Bishop Ford Expressway Tuesday after a police pursuit of a carjacking suspect led to a police-involved shooting.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports that police attempted to stop a vehicle being sought in connection with an aggravated carjacking in Hazel Crest. At some point during the chase, around 130th Street and Bishop Ford, two men got out of the car and started running, police said. A foot pursuit followed.
One of the carjacking suspects was shot by a Dolton Police Department officer and taken to an area hospital, according to Illinois State Police. There has been no word on his condition. Charlie De Mar says the other suspect was apprehended by police after setting up a perimeter and searching along the freeway for hours.
Around 4:30 pm, the Chicago Police Department said the active police situation near 130th Street had been resolved. While they said to expect delays, all South Shore trains have resumed service.
Traffic on the Bishop Ford was delayed and slowed in both directions.
