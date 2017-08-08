White Sox Promoting Reynaldo Lopez, Who Will Start Friday

(CBS) The White Sox are calling up right-hander Reynaldo Lopez from Triple-A Charlotte and will have him start against the Royals on Friday, general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday afternoon.
The 23-year-old Lopez will be the second high-profile prospect to debut for the White Sox amid their rebuild, after second baseman Yoan Moncada joined the team in the third week of July. Acquired from the Nationals in the Adam Eaton trade last December, Lopez is 6-7 with a 3.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 121 innings across 22 starts at Charlotte this season.
Lopez is rated as the No. 59 prospect by Baseball America. He made his big league debut for the Nationals in 2016, when he went 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 44 innings.
Right-hander Mike Pelfrey will move to the White Sox’s bullpen with Lopez joining the rotation.