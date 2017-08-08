White Sox Reinstate Avisail Garcia From Disabled List

(CBS) The White Sox have reinstated outfielder Avisail Garcia from the disabled list, they announced Tuesday morning.
Out since July 27 with a strained ligament in his right thumb, Garcia will be available when the White Sox host the Astros on Tuesday night.
Garcia takes the roster spot of third baseman Matt Davidson, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right wrist contusion. He suffered the injury on Aug. 1 when he was hit by a pitch. The move to the DL is retroactive to last Friday.
The 26-year-old Garcia is hitting .303 with 13 homers, 54 RBIs and 46 runs in 88 games this season. He was also an American League All-Star.
David, 26, is hitting .238 with 22 homers, 51 RBIs and 37 runs in 88 games.