Bears Rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky Taking Proactive Steps To Minimize Distractions Amid Development

By Chris Emma—

(CBS) Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won’t read this article or anything else with his name in it. He’s not interested in what’s being said about him.

“I’m so good at it,” Trubisky said with a smile Tuesday at training camp. “I don’t read a single thing.”

The No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Trubisky has come this far by maintaining a small, closed circle that includes family and friends.

Now facing a position of great scrutiny – highly touted NFL quarterback in developmental mode – Trubisky is working with the advice of others, including veteran backup Mark Sanchez, to keep the focus on the task at hand and avoiding distractions. The first and most simple step to that is ignoring what’s being said in the public light, something that starts with the media.

But it goes much deeper than that. Trubisky hasn’t yet found a residence near Halas Hall, but when he does, he insists it won’t be a large house. Instead, Trubisky is planning to rent a small, quiet apartment that would provide isolation more than luxury.

“I can’t have an open house all the time — I’ve got work to do,” Trubisky said. “So (I plan on) keeping it small, keeping it business-like. I’ve got a job to do here. Especially my first year, I’ve got to really just focus in and learn as much as I can.”

The large quarters of a franchise quarterback can come for Trubisky if he reaches that plateau. Perhaps earning a major contract could open the door for that, but he’s just a rookie coming off 13 games started at North Carolina.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace and his brass became enamored with Trubisky’s natural abilities on the field, which include good accuracy and touch on his passes. He can move throughout the pocket and make just about any throw required.

But development will be key for Trubisky, and that starts with a year designated as a redshirt season. He’s well aware of what’s at stake, starting now. Trubisky’s tasks for the time being will be studying the playbook, learning and mastering his pre-snap assignment, gaining command of an NFL huddle and learning to read faster, more difficult defenses.

Success for a quarterback is defined by wins and losses, but Trubisky won’t be the starter this year. His role will be growing behind veteran Mike Glennon and fine-tuning his abilities in the NFL game. The goals are simple.

“Doing my job,” he said. “Helping my teammates do their job, taking care of the football, driving the ball down the field, just being efficient, getting completions and going out there and having fun.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.