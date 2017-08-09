Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky Weighs In On MJ-LeBron Greatest Of All Time Debate

(CBS) Forget about rookie development, reading NFL defenses and creating continuity with his teammates. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has weighed in on a most important debate now that Chicago is his home.

MJ or LeBron?

The No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft whom the Bears hope will be their franchise-changing star and also a native of Mentor, Ohio and a product of North Carolina, the 22-year-old Trubisky has seen plenty of Cavaliers star LeBron James growing up. He hasn’t seen nearly as much as Bulls legend Michael Jordan, which is the prism through which he answered the greatest of all time question.

“LeBron,” Trubisky said in an interview with Danny Parkins on 670 The Score.

“Can I say that? I think you’re the first person to ask me that. I’m from Ohio. It’s kind of bias. I grew up watching LeBron. That’s really all I know. I didn’t get to see Jordan in person. I did go to the same school as him, so that’s kind of where we get wishy-washy there. I’m a big fan of both. I appreciate greatness. I’m not one to like sit there and sit back and compare them all day like everyone else does on TV and stuff, but they’re both great players and there’s an argument for both sides — stats, rings, whatever you want to do about it. But I just hope to meet them someday. They’re both the greatest at what they do. That’s definitely going to be out there somewhere.”

For the record, Jordan is a six-time champion, 14-time All-Star and five-time MVP with 32,292 career points. James is a three-time champion, 13-time All-Star and four-time MVP with 28,787 career points — and a handful of seasons left in front of him.

Listen to Trubisky’s full interview below. He also discusses how his transition to the NFL is going, what it’s like to learn a new playbook and his mindset entering the season.