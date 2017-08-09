Blue Line Service Back To Normal On NW Side

(STMW) — Blue Line service on the CTA resumed Wednesday evening after it was suspended while a man walked on the tracks near the Addison Station in the Irving Park neighborhood on the North Side.
Officers responded about 6 p.m. to check on the man’s well-being in the area of Addison Street and Interstate 90/94, according to Chicago Police.
The tracks were cleared at 6:48 p.m. and the man was taken to First Community Medical Center for an evaluation, police said.
At 7:12 p.m., Blue Line service resumed with delays from the incident, the CTA said in an alert. Trains had only been running between Jefferson Park and California.
The man would not be charged, police said.
