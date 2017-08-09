1 Killed, 6 Wounded In Mass Shooting In Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and six other people were wounded in a mass shooting late Tuesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk near 37th and Michigan around 10:30 p.m., when several men approached them and opened fire.

Two men and five women were shot and were taken to hospitals.

A 28-year-old man who was shot in the back was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Another man who was taken to Northwestern was shot in the leg. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Three women were taken to Stroger Hospital, and two others were taken to Mercy Hospital. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

“We have one person that lost his life already, so we’re asking for the same thing over and over again. If you know who committed this crime, took off in that car, turn those individuals in; and, most important, we need that weapon that was discharged, too,” crisis responder Andrew Holmes said.

The shooting happened about two blocks from Chicago Police Headquarters at 35th and Michigan, and down the street from Perspectives/IIT Math & Science Academy at 37th and Wabash, so police were hoping surveillance cameras in the area might help catch the suspects.

“We’re hoping that some of the surveillance cameras that are on some of these buildings and some of these poles may have captured the individuals or captured the license plates of the car that these individuals were in. I do understand that there are multiple surveillance cameras here,” Holmes said.

It’s unclear what might have motivated the shooting, but Holmes said he believes some of the victims were related.

Area Central detectives were investigating. No one was in custody Wednesday morning.