Man Killed In West Town Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death early Wednesday in the West Town neighborhood, police said.
At 2:24 a.m., the 48-year-old was walking in the 1300 block of West Huron when another male walked up, pulled out a weapon and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.
The man was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)