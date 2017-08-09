White Sox Acquire Minor League Pitcher Steve Johnson From Orioles

(CBS) The White Sox have acquired 29-year-old minor league right-hander Steve Johnson from the Orioles in exchange for cash considerations, they announced Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson will report to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. He was 1-2 with a 5.30 ERA in 37 1/3 innings across 19 appearances, including five starts, at Triple-A Norfolk this season.
Johnson made his big league debut in 2012 with the Orioles and has 43 appearances across four seasons in MLB. He made 16 appearances for the Mariners last season, when he had a 4.32 ERA.