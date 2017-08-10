2 Young Women From Honduras Ask For Asylum In The United States

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young women from Honduras appeared before an immigration judge in Chicago on Wednesday, asking for asylum in the United States because they say they were sexually abused by family members in their homeland.

One of them is 21-years old, the other is 17.

They live in Waukegan with their mother. They are from Honduras. All three are undocumented.

The sisters have been here for four years. Now they are asking for asylum – saying family members molested them for years in Honduras.

The 21-year old spoke through an interpreter.

“It would be like a death sentence if we’re returned to Honduras,” she said.

Among their advocates: Julie Contreras of LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens.

“This is their only hope. We hope our country’s values and morals and the law – the facts will speak for themselves. This case merits asylum,” Contreras said.

It’s not clear when the case will be decided. The girls are being allowed to stay in the country for now.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to comment on the case, citing privacy reasons.

*The women’s names and faces were asked to not be used for their safety.