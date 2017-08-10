Man Shot And Killed In Carjacking Attempt In Noble Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed early Thursday after refusing to give up his car to a thief in the Noble Square neighborhood.
The 28-year-old man was dropping a woman off in the 1200 block of North Greenview Avenue around 2 a.m., when a man in a white car pulled up and tried to steal his silver Infiniti.
Police said, when the victim refused, the suspect fired shots into his car, striking the man in the torso. The victim tried to drive away, but crashed into a parked car near Greenview and Potomac.
A neighbor described the commotion outside his house.
“I was laying in bed, and about to go to bed, and I heard ‘boom boom;’ two gunshots, and I was like ‘Oh, my gosh,’” Justin Dolin said. “So I ran outside, and I saw the silver car almost horizontal in the street, and an Uber was dropping two people off, and I saw them run right over to the car.”
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.
The suspect fled the scene, and no one was in custody Thursday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.