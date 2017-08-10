Public School Advocates Urge Legislators To Override Governor’s School Funding Bill

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public schools were supposed to receive their first state aid payment of the year on Thursday, but that’s not happening.
Protesters took their complaints to the Thompson Center on Wednesday afternoon. WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
Current and retired teachers joined parents and students. Mother of two CPS students, Jennifer Jones, calls the Governor’s changes to Senate Bill 1 harmful.
“The Governor is doing his best to pit Chicago against the rest of the state and has managed to get tax credit scholarships into the negotiations,” Jones said.
Parents like Cassie Creswell take issue with the idea the state could devote $100-million to a voucher program.
“Unconscionable and shocking. How could taking money away from the public schools be a solution to inadequate funding?” Creswell asked.
Lawmakers return to Springfield next week. Protesters hope they’ll override the Governor’s veto.