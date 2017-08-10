3 Killed, 5 Wounded In Chicago Shootings Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed and five others were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

The day’s latest fatal shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Two men were standing on the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Maplewood when a dark-colored SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The other man, 23, was shot in the left arm and abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical-but-stable condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.

Several hours earlier, a 26-year-old man was shot to death in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was standing on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Lockwood when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at 3:29 p.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office. His identity was not released Wednesday.

In Wednesday’s first shooting, another man was killed in a West Town neighborhood attack. The 48-year-old was walking at 2:24 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Huron when another male walked up, pulled out a gun and opened fire. He was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:08 a.m., authorities said. His name has not been released.

A 20-year-old man was wounded in the day’s latest shooting, when a male fired shots from a vacant lot at 11:03 p.m., striking the man in the left leg as he was standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Adams in Austin, police said. He was taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A man was critically wounded nine hours earlier in a drive-by shooting in the Far South Side West Pullman neighborhood. At 2:03 p.m., a dark vehicle pulled up in the 11700 block of South Michigan and someone inside shot the 23-year-old man in the left side and upper back, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center.

About 11 minutes before that, another man was shot in the same neighborhood. The 20-year-old man was arguing with another male at 1:52 a.m. in the 12100 block of South Wentworth, police said. During the argument, the male pulled out a gun and shot the 20-year-old in the buttocks. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition.

Wednesday’s first nonfatal shooting happened at 2:43 a.m. in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side. A 27-year-old man was standing outside smoking a cigarette in the 1600 block of East 79th Street when group of males walked up, one of whom pulled out a knife and chased the victim, police said. The man also pulled out a knife, in an effort to defend himself, but one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

On Tuesday, one man was killed and 10 other people were wounded in shootings across the city.

