Family Feels Vindicated After IPRA Ruling Against Cop

(CBS) — A key ruling almost five years after a Chicago police officer shot and killed a teenager in the city’s South Side.

Dakota Bright, 15, was fatally shot by an unnamed Chicago police officer in November 2012.

The Independent Police Review Authority has determined the police actions were unjustified.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres has reaction from the family and the police union.

“I’m just so thankful … some justice is coming for my baby,” says Panzy Edwards.

She stands feet away from where a police office fatally shot her teen son.

“It hurts me when I hear them talk about police murders and my son’s name’s left out,” Edwards says.

Her son was shot in the back of the head by an officer during a foot chase. Police initially said Bright turned and pointed a gun at the officer. No weapon was found on the teen, but a weapon was recovered near the scene.

Now, IPRA ruled the police actions were out of policy and the officer used unreasonable force.

“This lifts a lot of weight off me just to know I’m not alone — I’m not the only one who knows the truth,” Edwards, the teen’s mother, says.

The officer’s name has not been revealed.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 7 disagrees with the review. FOP President Kevin Graham says IPRA better have “some very good reasons” for ruling the shooting unjustified.

Chicago Police Department officials say they are in the process of reviewing the case to determine the officer’s future.

Cook County prosecutors, meanwhile, say they will re-examine the police-involved shooting in the wake of the new IPRA ruling.