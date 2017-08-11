Hamilton The Musical Launches Official App

CHICAGO (CBS) — The universe that is Hamilton is now available for your smart phone.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeffrey Seller announced Friday the launch of the official app for “Hamilton: An American Musical.”
The app, available beginning Friday, will be available for all IOS and Android phones. It will include an app-based show lottery, stickers, Hamilton emojis, camera filters, merchandise, music, news and content with Lin Manuel Miranda and Hamilton companies.
The “Ham Cam” gives fans unique filters to create one-of-a-kind, Hamilton photos. The merchandise store will sell exclusive app items.
In addition to those feature, the app will soon also launch ticket access and interactive karaoke tracks.
“We are constantly exploring ways to allow more people to experience Hamilton in its many forms. This mobile app is designed to do just that — provide exciting new ways for fans to interact with and gain access to the musical they love,” said Jeffrey Seller, in a statement.
“With the roll out of the HamApp, we are setting the stage, but it’s just the opening number. There is a lot more to this app that’s on the way, and I’m very excited to share it all with our fans in the coming months. Get ready for what’s next!” said Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in a statement.
The app will continue to add new features over the next year following the Aug. 11 launch.
Beginning Aug. 29, Chicago fans can use the app-based #Ham4Ham lottery, where app users can enter to win $10 tickets.