Children Audition For Role In Goodman’s ‘Christmas Carol’

CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a whole lot of cuteness walking around the Goodman Theatre on Saturday, as kids as young as five auditioned for “A Christmas Carol.”

Laira Manolache and her dad made the drive in from Downers Grove.

“I am just happy she gets an opportunity,” said dad. “It’s something she loves to do.”

Close to 100 kids tried out for six children’s roles in the Goodman’s signature show: Tiny Tim, Boy Scrooge, Belinda Cratchit, Emily Cratchit and Turkey Boy.

One by one, looking a little nervous, the hopefulsstood in line outside the audition room.

Six-year-old Wyatt Robertson gave it his all, because he says acting is fun.

“I like that it’s creative and you get to be a character,” he said.

Call backs are in September.

Casting assistant Rachel Jimenez says they look for kids with great personalities who can stay focused.

“If you don’t get cast this time, please come back next year,” Jimenez said.

The upcoming season is a special one–the 40th anniversary of “A Christmas Carol” at the Goodman.