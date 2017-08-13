VIOLENCE IN VIRGINIA: Clashes Erupt With White Nationalists; Car Slams Into Protesters In Charlottesville

Man Shot During ‘Armed Confrontation’ With Off-Duty CPD Sergeant

August 13, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Armed Confrontation, Man Shot By Police, Morgan Park, Off-Duty Police Officer

(STMW) — An off-duty Chicago Police sergeant shot a man Sunday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 5:06 a.m., the officer shot the 18-year-old in his arm during an “armed confrontation” in the 11100 block of South Hermosa, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is expected to discuss the incident during a press conference at 1 p.m. Sunday, police said.

