White Sox Trade Tyler Clippard To Astros

(CBS) The White Sox have traded right-handed reliever Tyler Clippard to the Astros, they announced late Sunday night.
In return, Chicago will receive cash considerations or a player to be named later.
The 32-year-old Clippard has a 4.27 ERA in 51 appearances this season split between the White Sox and Yankees. He was acquired by Chicago as part of the trade on July 18 that sent Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to New York. He has a career 3.04 ERA.
The White Sox will make another roster move to fill Clippard’s place prior to facing the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.