Emanuel: Trump ‘Failed’ After Charlottesville

(CBS) — Mayor Emanuel is condemning the White supremacist demonstration and violence in Virginia last weekend — and criticizing President Trump’s initial response.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from the Loop.
Though President Trump on Monday made statements denouncing neo-Nazi groups, Emanuel took him to task for not singling them out in his first remarks, on Saturday.
Trump suggested bigotry “on many sides” was to blame, which some took to mean the president was also blaming counter-protesters who challenged the white supremacists. Emanuel says the counter-protesters were defending American values.
By taking that stand, Trump “failed us in the job of a president to bring this country together.”
“There is no place in this city and this country for bigotry, for racism, for xenophobia, for homophobia and for anti-Semitism,” Emanuel told the City Club of Chicago on Monday.