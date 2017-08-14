New Law Prevents Preschools From Suspending, Expelling Students

CHICAGO (CBS) — Preschoolers in Illinois can no longer be suspended or expelled from schools that receive state money.
A nationwide study found that 3 and 4-year-olds in Illinois were expelled from preschool at three times the rate of older children.
Now, Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed into law a measure agreed upon by both Democrats and Republicans that aims to prevent such incidents.
“This legislation says if there’s a young person who’s struggling, who has some behavioral issues or emotional challenges, they don’t just get thrown away,” Rauner said.
Steve Anderson, a Republican state lawmaker, said they are putting this “small” notion in place at the beginning to eliminate “huge problems” in the end. “We are solving crime with this bill in the future — we are helping people live full lives.”
“Hopefully these children will arrive in kindergarten happy and educated,” said Democratic state Sen. Kimberly Lightford.
The bill forbids preschools from receiving state money from suspensions and expulsions.