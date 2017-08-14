Man Pepper-Sprayed In Orland Park Home Invasion

(CBS) — Police are investigating home invasions at two addresses just a few miles apart in the south suburbs over the weekend.
The more recent: Sunday morning in Orland Park.
Police say an armed man wearing a ski mask got into a home through an open garage door and used pepper spray on the 68-year-old man inside the home before fleeing with jewelry.
About 10 hours earlier and four miles away in Tinley Park, police there say three men with guns got into a home – also through an open garage door – and demanded cell phones and money from the people inside.
Three people in that home suffered minor injuries in the home invasion.
Orland Park Police – the scene of the more recent attack – say there’s no evidence at this point to suggest the two home invasions are related.