9 Dead, 30 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday night and Monday morning.

The weekend’s latest fatal shooting happened about 12:10 a.m. Monday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 26-year-old man was standing next to a car in the 3000 block of West 60th Street when a tan vehicle drove by westbound and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not provided information on the fatality.

Three people were killed in a Sunday evening shooting in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side. Two males and one female, whose ages were unknown, were shot shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Ewing and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Their identities have not been released. A police source said a man with a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card shot the three people after they broke into his home. Area South detectives were investigating the shooting as a suspected burglary, the source said.

About 11:20 a.m. Sunday, two men were killed in a shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The men, ages 34 and 46, were standing in the 200 block of South Laramie when two people walked up and fired shots at the younger man, police said. Both men suffered gunshot wounds to their bodies. The shooters then drove off southbound in a silver or gray SUV. Deputy Chief Al Nagode said one of the victims was believed to be a member of a nearby church. The younger man was taken to Stroger Hospital, and the older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both men were then pronounced dead. Their identities were not released Sunday night.

A man, thought to be 25 years old, was shot to death at 6:52 a.m. Sunday in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side. He was in the 1000 block of West Montrose when a black vehicle approached and someone wearing a black hooded sweatshirt got out and opened fire, striking him twice in the torso. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died at 7:35 a.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. His identity has not been released.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old woman was gunned down in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the woman lying on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 54th Street. The woman had been shot in the neck and legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died at 1:13 a.m., authorities said. Her identity was not released Sunday night.

Less than an hour earlier, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the Old Town neighborhood. He was involved in a fight with two other males at 12:07 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Hudson when one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and opened fire, authorities said. The man was shot in the head and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 49-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of West 75th Street when someone in a gray car fired shots, striking him in the right leg, police said. His condition was stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital.

At least 29 other people were wounded in shootings across the city between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday. Follow city violence with the Chicago Sun-Times weekend shootings tracker.

Additionally, an off-duty Chicago Police sergeant shot a man at 5:06 a.m. Sunday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side. The officer shot the 18-year-old during an “armed confrontation” in the 10900 block of South Hermosa. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the officer first spotted the man “acting suspiciously” in the 10000 block of South Wood. The incident then “escalated in some way,” prompting the officer to shoot the man.

“We still have many unanswered questions,” Johnson said.

Last weekend, three people were killed and 27 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

