Basketball Game Rescheduled After United Center Fight

(CBS) – A youth basketball championship game cancelled earlier this week when a massive fight broke out at the United Center has been re-scheduled for Wednesday night, organizers say.
The Safe Summer Basketball League Championship game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Crane Medical Prep High School, 2245 West Jackson St.
The game was abruptly halted Monday after a fight broke out in United Center stands around 5 p.m., prompting a police response and evacuation of the venue. No injuries or arrests were reported, but fights also erupted outside United Center.
“The whole purpose was for athletics and for what I would call friendly competition. Fans should not be disruptive. It’s unfortunate that the game had to get cancelled,” Mayor Emanuel said Tuesday.
The Safe Summer Basketball League is an eight-week program founded in 2007. Organizers say there have been no disruptions during previous tournaments.