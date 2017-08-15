Blind Students Interested In Eclipse, Too

CHICAGO(CBS) — It has been 99 years since a total solar eclipse was visible across the entire contiguous United States.

Even people who won’t be able to see the eclipse on Monday are excited about experiencing it.

WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

The students at a Winnetka-based school are preparing for the solar eclipse.

“Some of my students were very excited about it because they just had never realized what it was all about,” says Judy Greene.

She teaches earth and space science at the Hadley Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired, an online school with students all over the country.

NASA developed a program to help Hadley’s students understand the eclipse.

One aspect of the eclipse they will be able to experience, Greene explains, is this: “There may be a sense of peacefulness. It would be like, the birds would stop chirping or it would affect the animals possibly.”

Greene says some students wondered if their service animals would be affected, but NASA has told them probably not.