2 Dead, 9 Wounded In Monday Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least nine other people were wounded in shootings Monday on the city’s South and West sides.

The day’s latest fatal shooting happened about 10 a.m. in the South Shore neighborhood. Rakeem Simmons, 25, was found by officers responding to a call of a person shot in the 6800 block of South Harper, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Simmons, who lived in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side, had been shot in the lower back and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

Shortly after midnight, a 26-year-old man was killed in a Chicago Lawn neighborhood drive-by shooting on the Southwest Side. He was standing outside next to a car in the 3000 block of West 60th Street when a tan vehicle drove by westbound and someone inside fired shots. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25 a.m., authorities said. The medical examiner’s office has not released the man’s name, pending notification of his family.

Monday’s latest nonfatal shooting left a 17-year-old boy wounded at 10:36 p.m. in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was shot in the right hand while he was standing on the sidewalk in the 7300 block of South Western, police said. The boy was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Two men were wounded in a West Englewood neighborhood shooting at 10:14 p.m. on the South Side. The men, ages 26 and 27, were standing on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 69th Place when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. The younger man was shot in the left leg, and the older man was shot in the right leg. They both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions stabilized.

At 8:51 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot during a robbery in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. He was standing in the 800 block of North Ridgeway when a male armed with a handgun approached him and announced a robbery, police said. He took the man’s phone and car keys before opening fire. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier Monday evening, a 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a Pilsen neighborhood shooting on the South Side. An unknown vehicle pulled up to the boy at 6:42 p.m. in the 1800 block of West 18th Street and someone inside fired shots, police said. The boy was shot in the back, chest and arm and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

At 5:22 p.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the back in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. She was in the 11800 block of South Yale when a dark-colored, four-door vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The woman was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center, where her condition stabilized.

Less than an hour earlier, a 67-year-old woman was struck by crossfire in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. She was driving a vehicle at 5:09 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Western when people in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots at other people in a light-colored vehicle, police said. The woman, who was not the intended target in the shooting, was shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

At 9:26 a.m., a 37-year-old man was shot in the arm and abdomen in the 2000 block of South Hoyne in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, but his condition was not known.

The day’s first nonfatal shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 49-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of West 75th Street when someone in a gray car fired shots, striking him in the right leg, police said. His condition was stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital.

Monday’s violence followed a weekend in which nine people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning, including the incidents on 60th and 75th.

