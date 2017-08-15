Cook County Jail Locked Down After Gun Found In Trash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Jail was on lockdown Tuesday morning, after officials found a gun in a trash can in a holding area overnight.
The sheriff’s office said the gun, a .32-daliber Kel-Tec handgun small enough to fit in the palm of a hand, was found in a holding area between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., as an officer was cleaning the area.
Officials said no inmates are housed in that area of the jail. The holding area is where various police departments in Cook County drop off suspects who are due in court, and investigators believe police officers missed the gun while bringing a suspect to the jail. Officials said it’s likely a suspect tossed it into the trash upon realizing he or she would be passing through metal detectors at the jail.
The jail was locked down after the gun was found as the sheriff’s office investigates.
Investigators have determined the gun was not stolen, and were trying to find its owner.