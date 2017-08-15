Man Found Dead On CTA ‘L’ Tracks At Fullerton

CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA trains on the Red, Brown, and Purple lines were not stopping at the Fullerton station Tuesday morning, after a body was found on the tracks.
According to the Fire Department, the body of a 20-year-old man was found on the ‘L’ tracks just south of Fullerton around 6:30 a.m.
CTA officials said no trains were stopping at the Fullerton station while the body was being removed from the tracks. Red Line trains were running between Howard and Belmont, and between 95th and North/Clybourn; Brown Line trains were running between Kimball and Belmont only. Purple Line trains were running only between Linden and Howard.
The CTA was providing shuttle service between Belmont and North/Clybourn on the Red Line. Officials also recommended Red, Brown, and Purple Line commuters consider using the 22/Clark, 29/State, 36/Broadway, 77/Belmont, 147/Outer Drive Express, or 151/Sheridan buses as alternatives.
It was not immediately clear if the man had committed suicide, or died as the result of an accident.