Ford Heights Man Charged With Firing Shot At Sheriff’s Officer

August 15, 2017 6:20 AM
Filed Under: attempted murder, Cook County Sheriff, Crime, Ford Heights, Shots Fired At Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with attempted murder for firing shots at a Cook County sheriff’s officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance at the suspect’s south suburban home.

Bond was set at $300,000 for Deandre Barnes, who appeared in court Monday in Markham, according to the sheriff’s office.

deandre barnes Ford Heights Man Charged With Firing Shot At Sheriff’s Officer

Deandre Barnes (Source: Cook County Sheriff)

He allegedly fired shots at a sheriff’s officer just after 1 p.m. Sunday near the entrance to his home in the 1400 block of Diplomat Lane in Ford Heights, according to the sheriff’s office.

The officer was responding to a domestic disturbance when the shots were fired. The officer was not hit and did not return fire, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Barnes “surrendered to police after officers made multiple commands for him to come out of the residence,” a statement from police said. He was taken into custody without further incident, and a handgun was recovered.

Barnes’ next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 6.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch