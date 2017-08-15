White Sox Are Promoting Eloy Jimenez, Zack Collins To Double-A

August 15, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Eloy Jimenez, Zack Collins

(CBS) The White Sox are promoting outfielder Eloy Jimenez and catcher Zack Collins to Double-A Birmingham, CSN Chicago’s Dan Hayes and other outlets reported.

Acquired from the Cubs in the Jose Quintana trade in June, the 20-year-old Jimenez has hit .345 with eight homers, 26 RBIs and a 1.092 OPS in 29 games at Class-A Winston-Salem. For the season, he has hit .302 with 16 homers, 58 RBIs and a .945 OPS in 71 games at Class-A.

The 22-year-old Collins hit .223 with 17 homers, 48 RBIs and an .808 OPS in 101 games at Class-A Winston-Salem this season.

