Chris Bosio Doesn’t Sound Like He Wants To See Any More 4-Man Outfields For Cubs

(CBS) The Cubs employed the rarely used four-man outfield alignment against Reds star Joey Votto in the fifth inning of a 15-5 win Monday evening at Wrigley Field, moving third baseman Kris Bryant into left-center field.

Despite the Cubs’ best efforts to protect the outfield, Votto still got an extra-base hit with a double down the right-field line. In the aftermath, manager Joe Maddon explained that he utilized the tactic not just because of how well Votto is hitting the ball but also because Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana is a flyball pitcher.

Earlier in his managerial career with the Rays, Maddon used a four-man outfield alignment at times against sluggers like Jim Thome and David Ortiz, and he indicated afterward that he may use the strategy again moving forward.

“We’ll continue to throw it out there when we think it’s the right thing to do,” Maddon told reporters.

If Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio has his way, there will never again be a right time to do that, as he explained on the Mully and Hanley Show on Wednesday morning.

“These guys have been playing there for over 100 years in certain spots,” Bosio said. “Who are we to change it? There’s a reason why they’ve been hitting it at those spots where we’ve positioned those players. And when you do do overshifts, you better make sure you have the right information not only on the hitter but the pitcher’s tendencies. That’s one thing a lot of people really don’t look at, is yeah, we know where the hitter’s going to hit the ball, but where does my pitcher give up the majority of his ground balls. So there’s a lot of things that come into play when you’re positioning guys. The four-man outfield, I’m not quite sure where that one came from. I’ve learned never to say never in this game, because I’ve seen a lot of things one time and some things more than once that I care not to see (again).”

