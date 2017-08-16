Levine: Kris Bryant Heats Up As Cubs Need Offensive Production The Most

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — In this three-game series against the Reds, the Cubs have had wild swings in offensive production. They opened the series with a 15-run outburst Monday, scored just once in a loss Tuesday, then plated four runs in the first inning alone Wednesday evening.

The Cubs’ inability to hit with runners in scoring positions has been a tough pill to swallow all season, as they’ve hit .240 in such situations entering play Wednesday. That was 24th in the big leagues and has contributed to their up-and-down offensive production.

With emerging catcher Willson Contreras out another four or five weeks, the Cubs will count on their two big bats to carry them the rest of the season: third baseman Kris Bryant and first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Lately, it’s been Bryant who’s been as hot as any hitter in baseball.

The reigning National League MVP, Bryant is 16-of-30 with two homers, six RBIs, six runs and five walks in his last nine games. Prior to his 0-of-3 night Tuesday, Bryant had reached base in 16 of 20 trips to the plate in the previous four games.

“When someone that important goes down, you don’t want to have to say, ‘I have to try real hard,'” Bryant said. “When you try really hard, nothing good happens. I have been feeling really good at the plate. Seeing pitches, working the count, getting on base. I do not want to fall into the trap of going out there and trying too hard because Willson is down.”

Entering play Wednesday, Bryant was fourth in the NL in walks (71), sixth in on-base percentage (.405) and seventh in runs (77). His RBI production has dropped significant — he has 54 in 111 games — for various reasons, including hitting second for much of the first half when Kyle Schwarber was struggling mightily at lead-off. With Schwarber not on base at near the clip of Dexter Fowler in 2016, pitchers have worked around Bryant more often.

A hand injury near the end of July that led to soreness has also zapped the 25-year-old Bryant of a bit of his natural power. Instead of using his swing for power and extension, he’s scaled back a bit and focused on just making quality contact.

“It is not about that as much about that as a player, you are who you are,” Bryant said. “At the end of the year, I think that is how things will turn up. I believe that as a team too. We are a winning team and a playoff team. I think at the end of the year, that is where we will be. I am a big believer in having faith in our abilities and especially mine. So that is how I approach it.”

Since Aug. 7, Bryant leads the NL with a .533 batting average, .622 on-base percentage and 1.522 OPS.

“He has had some missed opportunities,” manager Joe Maddon said of Bryant’s lower RBI total. “Right now, he is swinging the bat so well, he can make up for some lost opportunities. I will say by the end of the season his numbers will look pretty good. As he finishes up strongly based on what I am seeing right now, I like where he is at.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.