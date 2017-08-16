Durbin Slams Trump’s Comments On Charlottesville: “You Can’t Finesse This”

CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said President Donald Trump “has tried to have it both ways too many times,” and has to stop trying to put white supremacists and those who oppose them on the same level.

A day after Trump defended his initial response to the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and claimed “there’s blame on both sides,” Durbin joined the growing chorus of those condemning the president’s remarks.

At an unrelated event in Chicago, the number two Democrat in the U.S. Senate said the president was wrong to equate white supremacists, neo Nazis, and Ku Klux Klan members with those who turned out to demonstrate against them.

“There is just no middle ground when it comes to bigotry. You can’t finesse this politically. You’ve got to make your statement clear. You’ve got to decide whether or not you’re waiting for the applause of David Duke or the support of mainstream America. The president has tried to have it both ways too many times. He can’t do it,” Durbin said.

Durbin said hate groups have a right to speak out and gather, “but the President of the United States really stands as a beacon for the standards and values of this country. He cannot be equivocal about this. When he tries to be, he finds even members of his own party turning on him.”

Trump initially said there was hatred and violence “on many sides” when white nationalists protesting plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee clashed with counter-protesters there to oppose them.

On Saturday, a white nationalist rammed a group of counter-protesters with his car, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and injuring at least 19 others.

On Monday, Trump renounced the Nazi and white supremacists behind Saturday’s events, but one day later again claimed counter-protesters were partly responsible for the violence, calling out what he called the “alt-left.”

“What about the fact that they came charging, that they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs. Do they have any problem? I think they do,” Trump said. “I watched this very closely, much more closely than you people watched it and you have, you had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that, but I’ll say it right now. You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent.”

Durbin noted even Trump’s fellow Republicans have condemned his attempt to blame both white supremacists and their opponents for what happened in Charlottesville.

Republican Illinois Congressman Peter Roskam tweeted that Trump “must not allow Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists or Klansman any refuge in his statements.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell responded to Trump’s claim there were “very fine people, on both sides.”

“There are no good neo-Nazis, and those who espouse their views are not supporters of American ideals and freedoms. We all have a responsibility to stand against hate and violence, wherever it raises its evil head,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

Statement on hate groups and reports of a rally in Lexington: https://t.co/Ywf4u3mfYf — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 16, 2017

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Trump’s comments have been divisive and detrimental to the country. He said the president “took a step backward” by suggesting a “moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally” and counter-protesters like Heyer.

“Mr. President, I encourage you to try to bring us together as a nation after this horrific event in Charlottesville. Your words are dividing Americans, not healing them,” the South Carolina Republican said in a statement.