Homeowner Questioned After Killing 3 Released From Custody

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who shot and killed three people in his East Side Home on Sunday has been released from custody, but police said their investigation continues.
Police said the 31-year-old man told officers he shot three people who had broken into his home near 102nd and Ewing around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, but police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi later said “further investigation revealed some inconsistencies in his initial story.”
Police sources said a witness told detectives the three people shot inside the house had been there all day, leading investigators to question his account of the shooting.
Wednesday morning, police said the homeowner had been released without charges, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Narcisco Ledesma, 22, Antonio Lopez, 17, and 24-year-old Celeste Cockriel all were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies revealed Ledesma died of a gunshot wound to the head, and Lopez and Cockriel died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators have confirmed the homeowner has a valid Firearm Owners Identification card.
Area South Detectives were investigating.