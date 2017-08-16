Illinois House In Session To Vote On Senate Bill 1

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois House will be in session on Wednesday as it begins to consider Governor Rauner’s veto of the school funding measure known as Senate Bill 1.
WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore has a preview.
Lombard State Representative Peter Breen, the House Republican Floor Leader, said this will be his first day in that post, and he’s hoping for floor action on school funding, and not simply marking time.
“What we hope to see is that either Speaker Madigan puts the Governor’s amendatory veto on the floor and allows it a proper debate and vote; or he can put the override on the floor and allow that for proper debate and vote. But do something,” Breen said.
He said funding for local schools needs to be resolved somehow.
“I know that there is a bipartisan, super-majority that could come together on a compromised school funding measure. I know it from talking to my caucus members. I know the Democrats have it too. There is a working majority ready to go, if Madigan will allow it to,” Breen said.
Breen fears that the Speaker and the Democrats will delay action, ratcheting up the crisis. Democrats said Governor Rauner created the crisis with his veto.
The Illinois House has 15 days to act on the matter. The Senate has already overridden the Governor’s veto.