Wheaton Service Station Closing After 47 Years

(CBS) — A service station that’s been a fixture in downtown Wheaton for 47 years is closing in a week.
Tom’s Service Center opened on Main Street in Wheaton in 1970.
Dan Kullman started working there in 1973. He was 15.
“I pumped gas and did oil changes. But I couldn’t drive any cars in or out because I didn’t have a driver’s license,” he says.
He’s worked there ever since. In fact, he bought the place in 2005.
And Kullman has worked there – alone – for the past four years. Now, at age 59, he’s closing Tom’s Service Center.
“‘Cause I’ve done it for 44 years. I’m getting old and tired. And my body is getting beat up from it,” he says.
WBBM asks: And what are you going to be doing?
“That I don’t know. My wife keeps asking me that, too,” Kullman replies.
Next Wednesday is his last day.