J.D. Power Study Rates White Sox As Having Best Fan Experience In Chicago Sports

(CBS) The White Sox have the best fan experience in all of Chicago sports, a J.D. Power study that was released Wednesday concluded.
The White Sox graded out with 809 points out of 1,000, narrowly edging out the Chicago Fore (806). They were the only MLB team in any of the 11 majors markets that were studied that had the best fan experience in town, according to J.D. Power.
Behind them, the Blackhawks scored a 790, the Bulls tallied a 783 and the Cubs graded out at 767. The Bears had the worst fan experience in Chicago, with 751 points, but that was par for the course as NFL teams ranked at the bottom of every single market that was studied.
There were seven main categories that the fan experience was evaluated on: seating area and game experience; security and ushers; leaving the game; arriving at the game; food and beverage; ticket purchase; and souvenirs and merchandise. Loyalty, team performance and team image were also taken into account.
The New York Red Bulls scored the highest of any team evaluated, with 819 points.